Christian Watson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Christian Watson and the Green Bay Packers will face the Atlanta Falcons -- whose passing defense was ranked 25th in the league last year (231.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Watson worth considering for his next matchup versus the Falcons? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Watson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Watson vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Watson 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Watson was 25th at his position (and 90th overall) in fantasy points, with 123.1 (8.8 per game).

In his best performance last year -- Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys -- Watson accumulated 28.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 107 yards and three touchdowns.

Watson accumulated 21.4 fantasy points in Week 13 versus the Chicago Bears -- three catches, 48 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In what was his worst game of the year, Watson finished with -0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, one yard, on one target. That was in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Watson accumulated 0.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, nine yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears).

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Last season, Atlanta allowed four quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

17 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Falcons last year.

Through the air last season, Atlanta gave up at least two passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Falcons gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Atlanta allowed six players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Falcons last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Against Atlanta last year, five players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Falcons allowed four players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Atlanta last season, 13 players ran for at least one TD.

One player rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons last year.

Want more data and analysis on Christian Watson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.