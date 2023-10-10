Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Running back Christian McCaffrey has a matchup against the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the league (71.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is McCaffrey worth considering for his next matchup against the Browns? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

McCaffrey vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.54

16.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.37

81.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.24

37.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

With 113.8 fantasy points in 2023 (22.8 per game), McCaffrey is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and third overall.

Looking at his last three games, McCaffrey has generated 71.4 fantasy points (23.8 per game) as he's run for 242 yards and scored five touchdowns on 57 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 132 yards on 14 grabs (16 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of McCaffrey's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he caught seven balls on eight targets for 71 yards with one touchdown, good for 41.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey's game versus the Dallas Cowboys last week was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 11.8 fantasy points. He ran for 51 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown on the day with two catches for 27 yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

Cleveland has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Browns have given up a TD reception by two players this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

