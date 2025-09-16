Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Running back Christian McCaffrey faces a matchup versus the sixth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (78.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about McCaffrey for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Cardinals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Christian McCaffrey Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.91

64.91 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.61

36.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

With 30.9 fantasy points in 2025 (15.5 per game), McCaffrey is the sixth-ranked player at the RB position and 30th among all players.

In two games this year, McCaffrey has amassed 30.9 fantasy points, as he's run for 124 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 35 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 125 yards on 15 receptions (17 targets) with one TDs.

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, McCaffrey produced 16.7 fantasy points, carrying 13 times for 55 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and one TD with six receptions for 52 yardswith one score as a receiver.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Arizona has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed two players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The Cardinals have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

