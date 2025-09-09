Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey will take on the team with last year's 31st-ranked run defense, the New Orleans Saints (141.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is McCaffrey worth considering for his next game against the Saints? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Christian McCaffrey Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.98

74.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.84

22.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey 2024 Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey picked up 32.8 fantasy points (8.2 per game), 69th at his position and 311th in the NFL.

In his one game this season, McCaffrey accumulated 14.2 fantasy points. He rushed for 69 yards on 22 carries, with zero touchdowns, and had 73 yards receiving on nine catches (10 targets).

In his best performance last year, McCaffrey finished with 10.7 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 39 yards; 6 receptions, 68 yards. That was in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his worst game of the year, McCaffrey ended up with 4.8 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 31 yards; 3 receptions, 37 yards. That happened in Week 12 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Saints Defensive Performance

Last year, New Orleans allowed five quarterbacks to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Saints allowed at least one passing touchdown to 10 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, New Orleans allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Saints last year, only one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

New Orleans allowed five players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Saints last season, 16 players caught a TD pass.

New Orleans allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Saints yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to six players last season.

On the ground, New Orleans allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Saints allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

