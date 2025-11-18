Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will match up with the 17th-ranked tun defense of the Carolina Panthers (113.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Christian McCaffrey Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 24, 2025

November 24, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 23.2

23.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 26.5

26.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 91.74

91.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.73

0.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.11

69.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, McCaffrey has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 19.1 fantasy points per game (209.9 total points). Overall, he is fifth in fantasy points.

During his last three games, McCaffrey has delivered 69.0 total fantasy points (23.0 per game), running the ball 53 times for 217 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 173 yards on 18 receptions (22 targets) with two TDs.

McCaffrey has posted 107.9 fantasy points (21.6 per game) over his last five games, running for 371 yards with five touchdowns on 85 carries. He has also contributed 288 yards on 28 catches (36 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The peak of McCaffrey's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Atlanta Falcons, a matchup in which he put up 32.1 fantasy points (24 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs; 7 receptions, 72 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 8, when he managed only 6.8 fantasy points (8 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 43 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Panthers have allowed just two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed a touchdown catch by 13 players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

