Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Running back Christian McCaffrey has a matchup versus the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the league (114.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thinking about McCaffrey for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Cardinals? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Christian McCaffrey Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.9

18.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 21.5

21.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.20

81.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.80

0.80 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.27

44.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 179.8 fantasy points (18.0 per game) rank him second at the RB position and 11th overall.

Looking at his last three games, McCaffrey has generated 45.7 fantasy points (15.2 per game) as he's rushed for 161 yards and scored one touchdown on 48 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 176 yards on 16 grabs (22 targets) with one TD.

McCaffrey has totaled 94.9 fantasy points (19.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 344 yards with four touchdowns on 89 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 305 yards on 30 grabs (38 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of McCaffrey's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Atlanta Falcons, when he put up 32.1 fantasy points (24 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, rushing eight times for 25 yards, with three receptions for 43 yards as a receiver (6.8 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed just one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Only one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

