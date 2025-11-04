Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Los Angeles Rams and their 11th-ranked rushing defense (99.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on McCaffrey, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Rams.

Christian McCaffrey Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.3

19.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.52

74.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.97

47.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 170.2 fantasy points (18.9 per game) rank him second at the RB position and ninth overall.

In his last three games, McCaffrey has put up 68.2 fantasy points (22.7 per game), running for 260 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 60 carries. He has also contributed 182 yards on 15 catches (20 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

McCaffrey has put up 105.2 fantasy points (21.0 per game) over his last five games, running for 371 yards with four touchdowns on 99 carries. He has also contributed 321 yards on 30 catches (37 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The highlight of McCaffrey's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he carried 24 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 32.1 fantasy points. He also had seven receptions (on eight targets) for 72 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Christian McCaffrey stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, running eight times for 25 yards, with three receptions for 43 yards as a receiver (6.8 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Rams have given up at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up a TD catch by nine players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Rams this year.

