Christian McCaffrey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Christian McCaffrey is the fourth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 314.6 fantasy points a year ago (second among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, continue reading.

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Christian McCaffrey Key Fantasy Stats

Check out McCaffrey's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 258.2 10 2 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 227.0 30 6

Christian McCaffrey 2025 Game-by-Game

McCaffrey picked up 32.1 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs; 7 receptions, 72 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Seahawks 14.2 22 69 0 10 9 0 142 Week 2 @Saints 16.7 13 55 0 7 6 1 107 Week 3 Cardinals 14.0 17 52 0 15 10 0 140 Week 4 Jaguars 20.1 17 49 0 11 6 1 141 Week 5 @Rams 19.9 22 57 0 9 8 1 139 Week 6 @Buccaneers 17.1 17 54 1 8 7 0 111 Week 7 Falcons 32.1 24 129 2 8 7 0 201 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Christian McCaffrey vs. Other 49ers Rushers

The 49ers threw the football on 54.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how McCaffrey's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Christian McCaffrey 311 1,202 10 71 3.9 Brock Purdy 33 147 3 7 4.5 Deebo Samuel 17 75 1 4 4.4 Mac Jones 36 60 0 3 1.7

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