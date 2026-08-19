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Christian McCaffrey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Christian McCaffrey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Christian McCaffrey is the fourth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 314.6 fantasy points a year ago (second among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, continue reading.

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Christian McCaffrey Key Fantasy Stats

Check out McCaffrey's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points258.2102
2026 Projected Fantasy Points227.0306

Christian McCaffrey 2025 Game-by-Game

McCaffrey picked up 32.1 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs; 7 receptions, 72 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Seahawks14.2226901090142
Week 2@Saints16.713550761107
Week 3Cardinals14.01752015100140
Week 4Jaguars20.1174901161141
Week 5@Rams19.922570981139
Week 6@Buccaneers17.117541870111
Week 7Falcons32.1241292870201

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Christian McCaffrey vs. Other 49ers Rushers

The 49ers threw the football on 54.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how McCaffrey's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Christian McCaffrey3111,20210713.9
Brock Purdy33147374.5
Deebo Samuel1775144.4
Mac Jones3660031.7

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Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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