Christian McCaffrey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Christian McCaffrey is the fourth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 314.6 fantasy points a year ago (second among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, continue reading.
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Christian McCaffrey Key Fantasy Stats
Check out McCaffrey's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|258.2
|10
|2
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|227.0
|30
|6
Christian McCaffrey 2025 Game-by-Game
McCaffrey picked up 32.1 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs; 7 receptions, 72 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|14.2
|22
|69
|0
|10
|9
|0
|142
|Week 2
|@Saints
|16.7
|13
|55
|0
|7
|6
|1
|107
|Week 3
|Cardinals
|14.0
|17
|52
|0
|15
|10
|0
|140
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|20.1
|17
|49
|0
|11
|6
|1
|141
|Week 5
|@Rams
|19.9
|22
|57
|0
|9
|8
|1
|139
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|17.1
|17
|54
|1
|8
|7
|0
|111
|Week 7
|Falcons
|32.1
|24
|129
|2
|8
|7
|0
|201
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Christian McCaffrey vs. Other 49ers Rushers
The 49ers threw the football on 54.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how McCaffrey's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Christian McCaffrey
|311
|1,202
|10
|71
|3.9
|Brock Purdy
|33
|147
|3
|7
|4.5
|Deebo Samuel
|17
|75
|1
|4
|4.4
|Mac Jones
|36
|60
|0
|3
|1.7
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