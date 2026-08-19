Christian Kirk 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk could be a fantasy option for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Christian Kirk Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kirk's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 26.4 304 105 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 73.8 154 57

Christian Kirk 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills, Kirk posted a season-high 11.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 54 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Jaguars 2.5 8 3 25 0 Week 4 Titans 2.0 4 3 20 0 Week 5 @Ravens 6.4 4 4 64 0 Week 9 Broncos 2.6 8 4 26 0 Week 10 Jaguars 0.3 3 1 3 0 Week 11 @Titans 0.6 4 1 6 0 Week 12 Bills 11.4 6 5 54 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Christian Kirk vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers called a pass on 54.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Kirk's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Christian Kirk 52 28 239 1 6 Christian McCaffrey 129 102 924 7 25 Deebo Samuel 99 72 727 5 11 George Kittle 69 57 628 7 12

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