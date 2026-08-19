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Christian Kirk 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Christian Kirk 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk could be a fantasy option for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Christian Kirk Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kirk's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points26.4304105
2026 Projected Fantasy Points73.815457

Christian Kirk 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills, Kirk posted a season-high 11.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 54 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 3@Jaguars2.583250
Week 4Titans2.043200
Week 5@Ravens6.444640
Week 9Broncos2.684260
Week 10Jaguars0.33130
Week 11@Titans0.64160
Week 12Bills11.465541

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Christian Kirk vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers called a pass on 54.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Kirk's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Christian Kirk522823916
Christian McCaffrey129102924725
Deebo Samuel9972727511
George Kittle6957628712

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