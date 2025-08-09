Christian Kirk 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Houston Texans' Christian Kirk was 93rd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 43.9. Going into 2025, he is the 58th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Christian Kirk Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kirk's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 43.9 274 93 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 69.8 161 66

Christian Kirk 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 4 versus the Houston Texans, Kirk posted a season-high 12.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 61 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 3 4 1 30 0 Week 2 Browns -0.1 3 1 -1 0 Week 3 @Bills 7.9 10 8 79 0 Week 4 @Texans 12.1 12 7 61 1 Week 5 Colts 8.8 4 4 88 0 Week 6 @Bears 3.9 6 3 39 0 Week 7 Patriots 2.4 3 1 24 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Christian Kirk vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Kirk's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Christian Kirk 47 27 379 1 5 Nico Collins 99 68 1006 7 13 Tank Dell 81 51 667 3 8 Dalton Schultz 85 53 532 2 7

