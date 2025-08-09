FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Christian Kirk 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Christian Kirk 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Houston Texans' Christian Kirk was 93rd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 43.9. Going into 2025, he is the 58th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Christian Kirk Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kirk's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points43.927493
2025 Projected Fantasy Points69.816166

Christian Kirk 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 4 versus the Houston Texans, Kirk posted a season-high 12.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 61 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Dolphins341300
Week 2Browns-0.131-10
Week 3@Bills7.9108790
Week 4@Texans12.1127611
Week 5Colts8.844880
Week 6@Bears3.963390
Week 7Patriots2.431240

Christian Kirk vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Kirk's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Christian Kirk472737915
Nico Collins99681006713
Tank Dell815166738
Dalton Schultz855353227

Want more data and analysis on Christian Kirk? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

