Chris Olave Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Wide receiver Chris Olave faces a matchup against the 24th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (256 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his New Orleans Saints meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Olave worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Olave this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Olave vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.11

8.11 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.47

67.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

Olave is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (64th overall), tallying 30.2 total fantasy points (10.1 per game).

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Olave put up 10.4 fantasy points, tallying eight receptions on 11 targets for 104 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have given up a TD catch by four players this season.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Tampa Bay this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Buccaneers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Chris Olave? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.