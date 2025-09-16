Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Wide receiver Chris Olave faces a matchup versus the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (230 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Olave worth a look for his next game versus the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Chris Olave Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.14

55.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

With 10.8 fantasy points this season (5.4 per game), Olave is the 51st-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 159th among all players.

In two games this season, Olave has been targeted 23 times, with 13 receptions for 108 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 10.8 fantasy points.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Olave caught six balls on 10 targets for 54 yards, good for 5.4 fantasy points.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Seahawks have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Seattle has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this year.

