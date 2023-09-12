Chris Olave Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave will take on the team with last season's 22nd-ranked passing defense, the Carolina Panthers (227.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 7:15 PM ET on Monday.

Thinking about Olave for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Olave vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.17

9.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.27

69.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 126.2 fantasy points (8.4 per game), Olave was 23rd at his position (and 87th in the league).

In his one game this year, Olave picked up 11.2 fantasy points. He had 112 receiving yards on eight catches (10 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Olave picked up 16.2 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 102 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Olave accumulated 14.7 fantasy points in Week 3 versus the Carolina Panthers -- nine catches, 147 yards -- which was his second-best performance last season.

Olave accumulated 4.0 fantasy points -- three receptions, 40 yards, on five targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Olave accumulated 4.2 fantasy points -- four receptions, 42 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina allowed more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Panthers last season.

Against Carolina last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Panthers allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Carolina allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Panthers gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Carolina allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run D, the Panthers allowed four players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Carolina allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Panthers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last season.

