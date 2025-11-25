Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Wide receiver Chris Olave faces a matchup versus the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (207.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his New Orleans Saints take on the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Olave a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Dolphins? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Chris Olave Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.23

74.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

Olave is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 80th overall, as he has put up 95.1 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

In his last three games, Olave has produced 29.1 fantasy points (9.7 per game), as he's converted 25 targets into 17 catches for 231 yards and one TD.

Olave has racked up 56.9 total fantasy points (11.4 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 30 balls (on 44 targets) for 392 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Olave's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 7, when he posted 21.8 fantasy points with five receptions (on seven targets) for 98 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Chris Olave stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, catching seven passes on 13 targets for 54 yards (5.4 fantasy points).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Miami has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Only two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown catch by 17 players this season.

Miami has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown against Miami this year.

Just two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Dolphins this season.

Want more data and analysis on Chris Olave? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.