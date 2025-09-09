Chris Godwin Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin will be up against the team with last season's sixth-ranked pass defense, the Houston Texans (201 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

For more information on Godwin, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Texans.

Chris Godwin Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.51

39.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Godwin 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 56th at his position and 172nd overall, Godwin picked up 87.8 fantasy points (12.5 per game) last season.

In his best performance last year -- Week 6 versus the New Orleans Saints -- Godwin accumulated 24.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 125 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions, Godwin picked up 17.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: seven receptions, 117 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the year.

Godwin accumulated 6.5 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 65 yards, on nine targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Godwin accumulated 6.6 fantasy points -- five receptions, 64 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston gave up more than 300 passing yards to only one QB last season.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Texans last season.

Against Houston last season, 10 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Texans last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Houston last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Texans allowed a touchdown reception to 30 players last season.

Against Houston last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Texans allowed four players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Houston last season, 11 players rushed for at least one TD.

Last season, the Texans didn't allow any opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

