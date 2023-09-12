Chris Godwin Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will be up against the team with last year's 17th-ranked pass defense, the Chicago Bears (218.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Godwin a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Bears? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Godwin vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.14

8.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.81

59.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Godwin 2022 Fantasy Performance

Godwin picked up 118.8 fantasy points (7.9 per game), 26th at his position and 94th in the NFL.

In his one game this season, Godwin picked up 5.1 fantasy points. He had 51 receiving yards on five catches (six targets) and zero touchdowns.

Godwin picked up 17.0 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns.

In Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Godwin posted 14.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with these numbers: eight receptions, 83 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys -- Godwin ended up with 3.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, 35 yards, on three targets.

In his second-worst game of the season, Godwin ended up with 3.5 fantasy points -- six receptions, 55 yards, on seven targets -- in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago surrendered more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Bears last year.

In the passing game, Chicago allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Bears gave up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Chicago gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Bears gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Chicago last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Bears gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

On the ground, Chicago allowed 24 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Bears allowed five players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

