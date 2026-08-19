Chris Brooks 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.
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Chris Brooks Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Brooks' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|12.1
|390
|85
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|52.5
|195
|57
Chris Brooks 2025 Game-by-Game
Brooks picked up 6.1 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 61 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Lions
|0.3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Week 2
|Commanders
|2.7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|27
|Week 3
|@Browns
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Bengals
|0.1
|1
|1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
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Chris Brooks vs. Other Packers Rushers
The Packers, who ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the ball 50.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Brooks' 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Chris Brooks
|27
|106
|0
|3
|3.9
|Josh Jacobs
|234
|929
|13
|48
|4.0
|Jordan Love
|47
|199
|0
|6
|4.2
|Tyrod Taylor
|27
|143
|1
|3
|5.3
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