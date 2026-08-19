Chris Brooks 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

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Chris Brooks Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Brooks' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 12.1 390 85 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 52.5 195 57

Chris Brooks 2025 Game-by-Game

Brooks picked up 6.1 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 61 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Lions 0.3 1 1 0 1 1 0 3 Week 2 Commanders 2.7 0 0 0 4 3 0 27 Week 3 @Browns 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 Week 6 Bengals 0.1 1 1 0 - 0 0 1 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Chris Brooks vs. Other Packers Rushers

The Packers, who ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the ball 50.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Brooks' 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chris Brooks 27 106 0 3 3.9 Josh Jacobs 234 929 13 48 4.0 Jordan Love 47 199 0 6 4.2 Tyrod Taylor 27 143 1 3 5.3

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