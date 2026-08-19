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Chris Brooks 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Chris Brooks 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

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Chris Brooks Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Brooks' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points12.139085
2026 Projected Fantasy Points52.519557

Chris Brooks 2025 Game-by-Game

Brooks picked up 6.1 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 61 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Lions0.31101103
Week 2Commanders2.700043027
Week 3@Browns0.0000-000
Week 4@Cowboys0.10001101
Week 6Bengals0.1110-001
Week 7@Cardinals0.00001000
Week 8@Steelers0.0000-000

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Chris Brooks vs. Other Packers Rushers

The Packers, who ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the ball 50.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Brooks' 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Chris Brooks27106033.9
Josh Jacobs23492913484.0
Jordan Love47199064.2
Tyrod Taylor27143135.3

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Want more data and analysis on Chris Brooks? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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