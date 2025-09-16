Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown will be up against the 30th-ranked tun defense of the Minnesota Vikings (168.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Brown's next game versus the Vikings, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chase Brown Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.86

76.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.36

9.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown has compiled 17.6 fantasy points in 2025 (8.8 per game), which ranks him 23rd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 97 player in fantasy football.

In two games this year, Brown has totaled 17.6 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 90 yards and scored one touchdown on 37 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 26 yards on four receptions (six targets).

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brown posted 6.5 fantasy points, toting the ball 16 times for 47 yards (2.9 yards per carry) with two receptions for 18 yards as a receiver.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has not allowed someone to pass for more than one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota's defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Minnesota has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Vikings this year.

Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.