Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Chase Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose run defense was ranked 25th in the league last year (132.6 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Brown, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Jaguars.

Thinking about playing Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chase Brown Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.15

72.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.52

23.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown 2024 Fantasy Performance

Brown was 12th at his position, and 34th overall, with 201.0 fantasy points (12.6 per game) last year.

In his one game so far this year, Brown had 43 rushing yards on 21 attempts and one touchdown, ending up with 11.1 fantasy points.

In his best performance last season, Brown finished with 23.3 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 16 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.

In Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Brown had another strong showing with 21.7 fantasy points, thanks to 27 carries, 120 yards; 5 receptions, 37 yards, 1 TD.

Brown accumulated 2.3 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 11 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Brown picked up 3.1 points (4 carries, 31 yards) in Week 2 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville allowed more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.

Last season, the Jaguars allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Jacksonville last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Jaguars last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Jacksonville last season, eight players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Jaguars last season, 25 players caught a TD pass.

Against Jacksonville last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Jaguars allowed five players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Jacksonville gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players last season.

On the ground, the Jaguars allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.