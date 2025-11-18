Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Running back Chase Brown is looking at a matchup versus the top-ranked run defense in the NFL (84.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Cincinnati Bengals play the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Brown a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Patriots? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Chase Brown Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.02

68.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.45

18.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Brown is currently the 23rd-ranked player in fantasy (72nd overall), with 94.8 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Brown has totaled 46.4 fantasy points (15.5 per game) as he's run for 209 yards and scored one touchdown on 41 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 135 yards on 17 catches (25 targets) with one TD.

Brown has delivered 63.3 total fantasy points (12.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 61 times for 359 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 134 yards on 21 receptions (31 targets) with one TD.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance versus the New York Jets, a game when he went off for three catches and 32 receiving yards with one touchdown (22.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he posted just 2.0 fantasy points (10 carries, 3 yards).

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

New England has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New England has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Patriots have given up a TD catch by 16 players this year.

Only two players have caught more than one TD pass against New England this season.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New England has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Patriots this season.

