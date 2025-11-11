Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Chase Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 14th-ranked rushing defense in the league (106.6 yards conceded per game).

With Brown's next game against the Steelers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Chase Brown Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.81

64.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.63

19.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (79th overall), tallying 82.1 total fantasy points (9.1 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has picked up 43.7 fantasy points (14.6 per game), running for 218 yards and scoring one touchdown on 34 carries. He has also contributed 99 yards on 13 catches (21 targets) with one TD as a receiver.

Brown has amassed 55.4 fantasy points (11.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 287 yards with one touchdown on 51 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 127 yards on 22 receptions (31 targets) with one TD.

The peak of Brown's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance versus the New York Jets, a game when he went off for three catches and 32 receiving yards with one touchdown (22.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown's game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.0 fantasy points. He rushed for three yards on 10 carries on the day with four catches for 17 yards.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Four players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Steelers have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

