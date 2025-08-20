2025 Charlotte Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When looking at the Charlotte 49ers' upcoming 2025 schedule, a tilt against Georgia on Nov. 22 stands out as potentially the most difficult of the season. As for the remainder of the 49ers' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Charlotte 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Appalachian State Aug. 29 - Mountaineers (-7.5) 52.5 2 North Carolina Sept. 6 - - - 3 Monmouth Sept. 13 - - - 4 Rice Sept. 18 - - - 6 @ South Florida Oct. 3 - - - 7 @ Army Oct. 11 - - - 8 Temple Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Charlotte 2025 Schedule Insights

Using opponents' combined win total last season, Charlotte will be facing the 56th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

According to their opponents' projected win total this season (71), the 49ers have the 47th-ranked schedule in college football.

Charlotte is playing the 82nd-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).

The 49ers' schedule in 2025 includes eight returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Charlotte has nine games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes three teams that ended with nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last year.

Charlotte Betting Insights (2024)

Charlotte compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in 49ers games.

Charlotte won all three of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

