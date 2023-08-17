2023 Charlotte Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the Charlotte 49ers have produced a record of 1-4. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Charlotte 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 South Carolina State September 2 W 24-3 - - 2 @ Maryland September 9 L 38-20 Terrapins (-24.5) 50.5 3 Georgia State September 16 L 41-25 Panthers (-6.5) 52.5 4 @ Florida September 23 L 22-7 Gators (-27.5) 48.5 5 @ SMU September 30 L 34-16 Mustangs (-22.5) 53.5 7 Navy October 14 - Midshipmen (-3.5) 44.5 8 @ East Carolina October 21 - - - View Full Table

Charlotte Last Game

The 49ers were taken down by the SMU Mustangs 34-16 in their most recent game. Against the Mustangs, Trexler Ivey led the 49ers with 107 yards on 10-of-17 passing (58.8%) for one TD and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for -3 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Terron Kellman totaled 69 rushing yards on nine carries (7.7 yards per carry). Jack Hestera led the receiving charge against the Mustangs, hauling in seven passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Charlotte Betting Insights

Charlotte has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

