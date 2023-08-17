FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Charlotte Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Charlotte Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the Charlotte 49ers have produced a record of 1-4. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Charlotte 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1South Carolina StateSeptember 2W 24-3--
2@ MarylandSeptember 9L 38-20Terrapins (-24.5)50.5
3Georgia StateSeptember 16L 41-25Panthers (-6.5)52.5
4@ FloridaSeptember 23L 22-7Gators (-27.5)48.5
5@ SMUSeptember 30L 34-16Mustangs (-22.5)53.5
7NavyOctober 14-Midshipmen (-3.5)44.5
8@ East CarolinaOctober 21---
Charlotte Last Game

The 49ers were taken down by the SMU Mustangs 34-16 in their most recent game. Against the Mustangs, Trexler Ivey led the 49ers with 107 yards on 10-of-17 passing (58.8%) for one TD and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for -3 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Terron Kellman totaled 69 rushing yards on nine carries (7.7 yards per carry). Jack Hestera led the receiving charge against the Mustangs, hauling in seven passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Charlotte Betting Insights

  • Charlotte has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.
  • This is the first game this season the 49ers are the moneyline favorite.

