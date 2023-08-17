2023 Charlotte Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM
In 2023, the Charlotte 49ers have produced a record of 1-4. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.
Charlotte 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|South Carolina State
|September 2
|W 24-3
|-
|-
|2
|@ Maryland
|September 9
|L 38-20
|Terrapins (-24.5)
|50.5
|3
|Georgia State
|September 16
|L 41-25
|Panthers (-6.5)
|52.5
|4
|@ Florida
|September 23
|L 22-7
|Gators (-27.5)
|48.5
|5
|@ SMU
|September 30
|L 34-16
|Mustangs (-22.5)
|53.5
|7
|Navy
|October 14
|-
|Midshipmen (-3.5)
|44.5
|8
|@ East Carolina
|October 21
|-
|-
|-
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!
Charlotte Last Game
The 49ers were taken down by the SMU Mustangs 34-16 in their most recent game. Against the Mustangs, Trexler Ivey led the 49ers with 107 yards on 10-of-17 passing (58.8%) for one TD and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for -3 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Terron Kellman totaled 69 rushing yards on nine carries (7.7 yards per carry). Jack Hestera led the receiving charge against the Mustangs, hauling in seven passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.
Charlotte Betting Insights
- Charlotte has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.
- This is the first game this season the 49ers are the moneyline favorite.
Find more analysis about Charlotte on FanDuel Research!