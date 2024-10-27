Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI

The Boston Celtics (3-0) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) on Monday, October 28, 2024 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 123.5 points.

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -5.5 -120 -116 123.5 -120 -116 -260 +178

Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (83.6%)

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Celtics won 41 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.

The Bucks won twice ATS (2-3) as underdogs of 5.5 points or greater last year.

Celtics games went over the point total 43 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Bucks games last season, 41 of them hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Boston fared better when playing at home, covering 22 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Milwaukee had a better winning percentage at home (.452, 19-23-0 record) than away (.350, 14-24-2).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers last season were 26.9 points, 8.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He also sank 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples (seventh in league).

Jaylen Brown put up 23 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Derrick White's numbers last season were 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He drained 46.1% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers last season were 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He sank 51.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Last season, Jrue Holiday put up 12.5 points, 5.4 boards and 4.8 assists. He drained 48% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 2 treys per contest.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists last year, shooting 61.1% from the field (seventh in NBA).

Damian Lillard collected 24.3 points last season, plus 7 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Bobby Portis put up 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Khris Middleton's stats last season were 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

