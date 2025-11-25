CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Kansas City Chiefs and their 11th-ranked pass defense (195.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Is Lamb a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Chiefs? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

CeeDee Lamb Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.83

74.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position (129th overall), putting up 75.4 total fantasy points (10.8 per game).

In his last three games, Lamb has put up 28.6 fantasy points (9.5 per game), as he's converted 30 targets into 16 catches for 226 yards and one TD.

Lamb has amassed 410 receiving yards and two scores on 28 catches (48 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 53.2 points (10.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Lamb's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 7, as he put up 17.0 fantasy points by catching five passes (on eight targets) for 110 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, CeeDee Lamb's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just 7.5 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 75 yards on the day.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Kansas City has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

