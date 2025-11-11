CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will match up with the 16th-ranked passing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (214.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

CeeDee Lamb Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 17, 2025

November 17, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.58

72.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

With 55.3 fantasy points in 2025 (11.1 per game), Lamb is the 42nd-ranked player at the WR position and 156th among all players.

In his last three games, Lamb has accumulated 33.1 total fantasy points (11.0 per game), hauling in 19 balls (on 30 targets) for 269 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Lamb's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Washington Commanders, a matchup in which he put up 17.0 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, CeeDee Lamb had his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, when he put up just 7.6 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards).

Raiders Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Raiders have given up a touchdown reception by 11 players this year.

Las Vegas has allowed two or more receiving TDs to just one player this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

