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CeeDee Lamb 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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CeeDee Lamb 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

CeeDee Lamb posted 125.9 fantasy points last season, 22nd among all NFL wide receivers. The Dallas Cowboys WR is currently the fourth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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CeeDee Lamb Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Lamb's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points115.88218
2026 Projected Fantasy Points190.3454

CeeDee Lamb 2025 Game-by-Game

Lamb accumulated 17.2 fantasy points -- seven catches, 112 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Eagles11.01371100
Week 2Giants11.21191120
Week 7Commanders17.0851101
Week 8@Broncos7.6107740
Week 9Cardinals8.5127850
Week 11@Raiders12.675661
Week 12Eagles7.5114750

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CeeDee Lamb vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Lamb's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
CeeDee Lamb117751077317
George Pickens137931429921
Jake Ferguson10282600823
Ryan Flournoy564047547

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Want more data and analysis on CeeDee Lamb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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