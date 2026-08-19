CeeDee Lamb 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
CeeDee Lamb posted 125.9 fantasy points last season, 22nd among all NFL wide receivers. The Dallas Cowboys WR is currently the fourth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
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CeeDee Lamb Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Lamb's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|115.8
|82
|18
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|190.3
|45
|4
CeeDee Lamb 2025 Game-by-Game
Lamb accumulated 17.2 fantasy points -- seven catches, 112 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|11.0
|13
|7
|110
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|11.2
|11
|9
|112
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|17.0
|8
|5
|110
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|7.6
|10
|7
|74
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|8.5
|12
|7
|85
|0
|Week 11
|@Raiders
|12.6
|7
|5
|66
|1
|Week 12
|Eagles
|7.5
|11
|4
|75
|0
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CeeDee Lamb vs. Other Cowboys Receivers
The Cowboys, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Lamb's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|CeeDee Lamb
|117
|75
|1077
|3
|17
|George Pickens
|137
|93
|1429
|9
|21
|Jake Ferguson
|102
|82
|600
|8
|23
|Ryan Flournoy
|56
|40
|475
|4
|7
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