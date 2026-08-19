CeeDee Lamb 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

CeeDee Lamb posted 125.9 fantasy points last season, 22nd among all NFL wide receivers. The Dallas Cowboys WR is currently the fourth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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CeeDee Lamb Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Lamb's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 115.8 82 18 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 190.3 45 4

CeeDee Lamb 2025 Game-by-Game

Lamb accumulated 17.2 fantasy points -- seven catches, 112 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 11.0 13 7 110 0 Week 2 Giants 11.2 11 9 112 0 Week 7 Commanders 17.0 8 5 110 1 Week 8 @Broncos 7.6 10 7 74 0 Week 9 Cardinals 8.5 12 7 85 0 Week 11 @Raiders 12.6 7 5 66 1 Week 12 Eagles 7.5 11 4 75 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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CeeDee Lamb vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Lamb's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets CeeDee Lamb 117 75 1077 3 17 George Pickens 137 93 1429 9 21 Jake Ferguson 102 82 600 8 23 Ryan Flournoy 56 40 475 4 7

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