Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Cardinals vs Padres Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (65-65) vs. San Diego Padres (74-58)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: SDPA

Cardinals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-120) | SD: (+102)

STL: (-120) | SD: (+102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-192) | SD: -1.5 (+158)

STL: +1.5 (-192) | SD: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 7-5, 4.22 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-6, 4.63 ERA

The Cardinals will call on Kyle Gibson (7-5) against the Padres and Randy Vasquez (3-6). Gibson and his team are 10-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gibson's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-6. The Padres have a 7-10-0 record against the spread in Vasquez's starts. The Padres are 6-6 in Vasquez's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52%)

Cardinals vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Padres reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-120) and San Diego as the underdog (+102) on the road.

Cardinals vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Padres are +158 to cover, while the Cardinals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Padres Over/Under

The Cardinals-Padres contest on August 26 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Cardinals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (47.5%) in those games.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win 22 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 58 of their 125 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 60-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have gone 27-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 56.2% of those games).

San Diego is 13-15 (winning 46.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-58-2).

The Padres have a 65-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 121 hits, batting .274 this season with 37 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .452.

He is 28th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Nolan Arenado has an OPS of .729, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season. He's batting .273.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging in the majors.

Arenado takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Brendan Donovan has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.

Masyn Winn leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.415) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has an on-base percentage of .386, a team-high for the Padres. He's batting .291 and slugging .478.

Including all qualifying players, he is 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 25th in slugging.

Profar brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Jackson Merrill has racked up 130 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .288 while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 19th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has racked up a team-best .378 slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .270.

Cardinals vs Padres Head to Head

4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/23/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/22/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/29/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2023: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/22/2022: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

