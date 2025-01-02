NHL
Capitals vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Washington Capitals facing the Minnesota Wild.
Capitals vs Wild Game Info
- Washington Capitals (25-10-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-11-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-172)
|Wild (+142)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (58.3%)
Capitals vs Wild Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +148 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -184.
Capitals vs Wild Over/Under
- The Capitals-Wild game on January 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Capitals vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -172 favorite at home.