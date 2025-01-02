Capitals vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Washington Capitals facing the Minnesota Wild.

Capitals vs Wild Game Info

Washington Capitals (25-10-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-11-4)

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-172) Wild (+142) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (58.3%)

Capitals vs Wild Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +148 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -184.

Capitals vs Wild Over/Under

The Capitals-Wild game on January 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Capitals vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -172 favorite at home.

