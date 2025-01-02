FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Washington Capitals facing the Minnesota Wild.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Wild Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (25-10-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-11-4)
  • Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-172)Wild (+142)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (58.3%)

Capitals vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +148 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -184.

Capitals vs Wild Over/Under

  • The Capitals-Wild game on January 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Capitals vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -172 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup