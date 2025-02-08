Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 9

NHL action on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals playing the Utah Hockey Club.

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Washington Capitals (36-11-7) vs. Utah Hockey Club (23-22-9)

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-220) Utah Hockey Club (+180) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (75%)

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Utah Hockey Club. The Capitals are +118 to cover the spread, while the Utah Hockey Club are -144.

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The Capitals-Utah Hockey Club game on February 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Utah is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -220 favorite at home.

