Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 9
NHL action on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals playing the Utah Hockey Club.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Washington Capitals (36-11-7) vs. Utah Hockey Club (23-22-9)
- Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-220)
|Utah Hockey Club (+180)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (75%)
Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Utah Hockey Club. The Capitals are +118 to cover the spread, while the Utah Hockey Club are -144.
Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- The Capitals-Utah Hockey Club game on February 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Utah is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -220 favorite at home.