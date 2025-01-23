FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Kraken Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (32-10-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-24-3)
  • Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-142)Kraken (+118)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (56.2%)

Capitals vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -215.

Capitals vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Capitals-Kraken matchup on January 23 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Capitals vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Capitals, Seattle is the underdog at +118, and Washington is -142 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup