NHL
Capitals vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23
The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Kraken Game Info
- Washington Capitals (32-10-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-24-3)
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-142)
|Kraken (+118)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (56.2%)
Capitals vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -215.
Capitals vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Capitals-Kraken matchup on January 23 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Capitals vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Capitals, Seattle is the underdog at +118, and Washington is -142 playing on the road.