NHL
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Montreal Canadiens.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info
- Washington Capitals (51-22-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11)
- Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN
Capitals vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-194)
|Canadiens (+160)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (68.4%)
Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -164 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +134.
Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Canadiens on April 23, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.
Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Washington is the favorite, -194 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +160 underdog on the road.