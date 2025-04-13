Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Washington Capitals (50-20-9) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (37-33-9)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-182) Blue Jackets (+150) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (60%)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Capitals are +134 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -164.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup on April 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Columbus is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -182 favorite at home.

