NHL
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13
The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Washington Capitals (50-20-9) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (37-33-9)
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-182)
|Blue Jackets (+150)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (60%)
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Capitals are +134 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -164.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup on April 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Columbus is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -182 favorite at home.