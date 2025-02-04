Canadiens vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens play the San Jose Sharks.

Canadiens vs Sharks Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (24-23-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-33-6)

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-156) Sharks (+130) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canadiens win (60.3%)

Canadiens vs Sharks Puck Line

The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -192.

Canadiens vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Canadiens versus Sharks game on February 4 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Canadiens vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Sharks, Montreal is the favorite at -156, and San Jose is +130 playing at home.

