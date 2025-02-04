FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canadiens vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canadiens vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens play the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canadiens vs Sharks Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (24-23-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-33-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-156)Sharks (+130)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canadiens win (60.3%)

Canadiens vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -192.

Canadiens vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Canadiens versus Sharks game on February 4 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Canadiens vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Sharks, Montreal is the favorite at -156, and San Jose is +130 playing at home.

