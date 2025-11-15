Canadiens vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins.

Canadiens vs Bruins Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (10-5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (11-8)

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: NHL Network

Canadiens vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-162) Bruins (+134) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canadiens win (59.3%)

Canadiens vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Montreal, the favorite, is +138.

Canadiens vs Bruins Over/Under

The Canadiens-Bruins matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Canadiens vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -162 favorite at home.

