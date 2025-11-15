FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canadiens vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canadiens vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canadiens vs Bruins Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (10-5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (11-8)
  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Canadiens vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-162)Bruins (+134)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canadiens win (59.3%)

Canadiens vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Montreal, the favorite, is +138.

Canadiens vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The Canadiens-Bruins matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Canadiens vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -162 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup