NHL
Canadiens vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canadiens vs Bruins Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (10-5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (11-8)
- Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: NHL Network
Canadiens vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-162)
|Bruins (+134)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (59.3%)
Canadiens vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Montreal, the favorite, is +138.
Canadiens vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Canadiens-Bruins matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Canadiens vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -162 favorite at home.