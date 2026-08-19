Cameron Ward 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward is the 23rd-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 186.7 points a year ago (22nd among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Cameron Ward Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Ward's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|142.5
|54
|26
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|210.6
|36
|27
Cameron Ward 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Ward finished with 23.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 28-of-42 (66.7%), 256 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 37 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|2.5
|12-for-28
|112
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Rams
|9.8
|19-for-33
|175
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|12.0
|23-for-38
|219
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|4.5
|10-for-26
|108
|0
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|8.0
|21-for-39
|265
|0
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|6.9
|26-for-38
|222
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Patriots
|10.2
|25-for-34
|255
|1
|1
|0
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Cameron Ward and the Titans Receiving Corps
Last season Ward put together 3,169 yards (186.4 per game), a 59.8% completion percentage (323-of-540), 15 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Ward's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|140
|92
|1014
|4
|11
|Elic Ayomanor
|89
|41
|515
|4
|8
|Chimere Dike
|74
|48
|423
|4
|14
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