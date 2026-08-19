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Cameron Ward 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Cameron Ward 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward is the 23rd-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 186.7 points a year ago (22nd among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Cameron Ward Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Ward's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points142.55426
2026 Projected Fantasy Points210.63627

Cameron Ward 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Ward finished with 23.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 28-of-42 (66.7%), 256 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 37 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Broncos2.512-for-28112000
Week 2Rams9.819-for-33175100
Week 3Colts12.023-for-38219110
Week 4@Texans4.510-for-26108010
Week 5@Cardinals8.021-for-39265010
Week 6@Raiders6.926-for-38222110
Week 7Patriots10.225-for-34255110

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Cameron Ward and the Titans Receiving Corps

Last season Ward put together 3,169 yards (186.4 per game), a 59.8% completion percentage (323-of-540), 15 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Ward's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Wan'Dale Robinson140921014411
Elic Ayomanor894151548
Chimere Dike7448423414

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Want more data and analysis on Cameron Ward? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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