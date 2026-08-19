Cameron Ward 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward is the 23rd-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 186.7 points a year ago (22nd among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Cameron Ward Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Ward's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 142.5 54 26 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 210.6 36 27

Cameron Ward 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Ward finished with 23.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 28-of-42 (66.7%), 256 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 37 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Broncos 2.5 12-for-28 112 0 0 0 Week 2 Rams 9.8 19-for-33 175 1 0 0 Week 3 Colts 12.0 23-for-38 219 1 1 0 Week 4 @Texans 4.5 10-for-26 108 0 1 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 8.0 21-for-39 265 0 1 0 Week 6 @Raiders 6.9 26-for-38 222 1 1 0 Week 7 Patriots 10.2 25-for-34 255 1 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Cameron Ward and the Titans Receiving Corps

Last season Ward put together 3,169 yards (186.4 per game), a 59.8% completion percentage (323-of-540), 15 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Ward's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Wan'Dale Robinson 140 92 1014 4 11 Elic Ayomanor 89 41 515 4 8 Chimere Dike 74 48 423 4 14

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