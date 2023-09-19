Cam Akers Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals -- whose run defense was ranked seventh in the league last season (106.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Akers' next game versus the Bengals, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Akers vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.41

0.41 Projected Rushing Yards: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.01

0.01 Projected Receiving Yards: 1.73

1.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Akers 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 128.3 fantasy points (8.6 per game) in 2022, Akers ranked 84th in the NFL and 30th at his position.

In his one game this season, Akers picked up 8.9 fantasy points. He rushed for 29 yards on 22 carries, with one touchdown.

In his best game last year -- Week 16 versus the Denver Broncos -- Akers accumulated 32.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 23 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 29 yards.

Akers accumulated 18.0 fantasy points in Week 13 versus the Seattle Seahawks (17 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs) in his second-best game last year.

Akers collected 0.3 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 3 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Against Cincinnati last season, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Bengals last year.

Through the air last season, Cincinnati gave up at least two touchdown passes to three opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Bengals allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

Cincinnati allowed five players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Bengals last season, 16 players hauled in a TD pass.

Cincinnati gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

In the run game, one player picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

On the ground, Cincinnati allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

On the ground, the Bengals allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

