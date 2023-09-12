Cam Akers Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers -- whose rushing defense was ranked second in the NFL last year (77.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Thinking about Akers for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the 49ers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Akers vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.39

7.39 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.13

52.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.14

5.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Akers 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Akers was 30th at his position (and 84th overall) in fantasy points, with 128.3 (8.6 per game).

In his one game so far this year, Akers had 29 rushing yards on 22 attempts and one touchdown, ending up with 8.9 fantasy points.

Akers picked up 32.7 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 29 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos.

In Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, Akers posted 18.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), via these numbers: 17 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs.

Akers had 0.3 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 3 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the year (Week 9 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

49ers Defensive Performance

Last season, San Francisco allowed two quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the 49ers last season.

Against San Francisco last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the 49ers allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus San Francisco last season, seven players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the 49ers last season, 19 players caught a TD pass.

San Francisco allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

Versus the 49ers last year, zero players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game.

On the ground, San Francisco allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the 49ers allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

