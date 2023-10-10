Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Calvin Ridley and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (262.8 yards conceded per game).

With Ridley's next game against the Colts, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Ridley this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Ridley vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.69

9.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.96

66.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

Ridley is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 72nd overall, as he has tallied 46.7 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

During his last three games Ridley has been targeted 17 times, with 12 receptions for 200 yards and one TD, resulting in 27.4 fantasy points (9.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Ridley's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, as he posted 16.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Calvin Ridley's matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 3.2 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 32 yards on the day.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Colts Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Colts have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Indianapolis this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Colts this season.

Want more data and analysis on Calvin Ridley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.