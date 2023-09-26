Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), wide receiver Calvin Ridley and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (170 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Ridley worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Falcons? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Ridley vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.53

10.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.13

74.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Ridley is currently the 37th-ranked player in fantasy (98th overall), with 23.3 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

Last week against the Houston Texans, Ridley reeled in three balls on seven targets for 40 yards, good for 4.0 fantasy points.

Falcons Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this season.

A total of Four players have caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Atlanta this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Falcons this year.

