Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 30th-ranked pass defense (256 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Williams a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bengals? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Caleb Williams Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.7

18.7 Projected Passing Yards: 220.60

220.60 Projected Passing TDs: 1.75

1.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.05

27.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has piled up 118.5 fantasy points in 2025 (16.9 per game), which ranks him 12th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 17 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Williams has compiled 36.4 fantasy points (12.1 per game), connecting on 57-of-93 throws for 709 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He's added 20 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Williams has generated 77.3 fantasy points (15.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,219 yards on 98-of-158 passing, with six touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 45 rushing yards on 24 carries with one TD.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he carried five times for 12 yards on his way to 29.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (4.7 points) in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cincinnati has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bengals this season.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more receiving TDs to just one player this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

