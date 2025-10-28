Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 30th-ranked pass defense (256 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Is Williams a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bengals? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.
Caleb Williams Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Date: November 2, 2025
- Game Time: 1 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 18.7
- Projected Passing Yards: 220.60
- Projected Passing TDs: 1.75
- Projected Rushing Yards: 27.05
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30
Projections provided by numberFire
Williams Fantasy Performance
- Williams has piled up 118.5 fantasy points in 2025 (16.9 per game), which ranks him 12th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 17 player in fantasy football.
- In his last three games, Williams has compiled 36.4 fantasy points (12.1 per game), connecting on 57-of-93 throws for 709 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He's added 20 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown on the ground.
- Williams has generated 77.3 fantasy points (15.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,219 yards on 98-of-158 passing, with six touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 45 rushing yards on 24 carries with one TD.
- The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he carried five times for 12 yards on his way to 29.1 fantasy points.
- From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (4.7 points) in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.
Bengals Defensive Performance
- One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.
- The Bengals have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.
- Cincinnati has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.
- Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bengals this season.
- A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.
- A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bengals this season.
- Cincinnati has given up two or more receiving TDs to just one player this season.
- Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this year.
- Cincinnati has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.
- The Bengals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.
