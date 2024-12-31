Caleb Williams Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Quarterback Caleb Williams is looking at a matchup versus the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (219.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Chicago Bears meet the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Williams vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Passing Yards: 205.92

205.92 Projected Passing TDs: 0.90

0.90 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.50

30.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has put up 243.0 fantasy points in 2024 (15.2 per game), which ranks him 14th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 20 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Williams has connected on 60-of-99 passes for 647 yards, with three passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 39.3 total fantasy points (13.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 74 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Williams has compiled 1,037 passing yards (97-of-161) with eight TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 79.5 fantasy points (15.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 140 yards rushing on 23 carries.

The high point of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, as he tallied 28.6 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams had his worst game of the season in Week 10 against the New England Patriots, when he posted 6.3 fantasy points -- 16-of-30 (53.3%), 120 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Packers Defensive Performance

Three players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Green Bay has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Green Bay has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

The Packers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

