Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will take on the 24th-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (232.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Giants? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Caleb Williams Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Passing Yards: 221.42

221.42 Projected Passing TDs: 1.69

1.69 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.07

26.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Williams is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (12th overall), posting 155.2 total fantasy points (19.4 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has compiled 53.2 fantasy points (17.7 per game), connecting on 60-of-98 passes for 737 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 75 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Williams has compiled 84.9 fantasy points (17.0 per game) in his last five games, completing 99-of-164 passes for 1,201 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 86 rushing yards on 24 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, as he tallied 36.7 fantasy points by throwing for 280 yards and three passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 53 rushing yards on five carries (10.6 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Caleb Williams delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.7 points) in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, passing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Giants have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed just one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

New York has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Giants this season.

New York has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

New York has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

