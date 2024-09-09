Caleb Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams posted 7.2 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 13th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Caleb Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 295.3 11 10

Caleb Williams 2023 Game-by-Game

See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 7.2 14-for-29 93 0 0 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Caleb Williams and the Bears Receiving Corps

Below is a look at how several of Williams' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.J. Moore 136 96 1364 8 11 Keenan Allen 150 108 1243 7 12 Cole Kmet 90 73 719 6 15

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.