Caleb Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams posted 7.2 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 13th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Caleb Williams Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|295.3
|11
|10
Caleb Williams 2023 Game-by-Game
See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|7.2
|14-for-29
|93
|0
|0
|0
Caleb Williams and the Bears Receiving Corps
Below is a look at how several of Williams' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|D.J. Moore
|136
|96
|1364
|8
|11
|Keenan Allen
|150
|108
|1243
|7
|12
|Cole Kmet
|90
|73
|719
|6
|15
