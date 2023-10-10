C.J. Stroud Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Quarterback C.J. Stroud faces a matchup versus the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (183 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Houston Texans play the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Stroud worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Saints? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Stroud vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.16

15.16 Projected Passing Yards: 226.59

226.59 Projected Passing TDs: 1.38

1.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.01

13.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 87.8 fantasy points in 2023 (17.6 per game), Stroud is the 13th-ranked player at the QB position and 17th among all players.

During his last three games, Stroud has compiled 835 passing yards (56-of-95) for five passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 56.6 fantasy points (18.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 32 yards rushing on eight carries.

The peak of Stroud's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, when he compiled 21.8 fantasy points with 306 passing yards, two TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 16 rushing yards on four carries (4.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he posted 9.7 fantasy points. He passed for 242 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed five players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

New Orleans has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Saints this year.

