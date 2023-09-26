C.J. Stroud Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league (235.3 yards allowed per game).

Considering Stroud for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Steelers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Stroud vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.73

14.73 Projected Passing Yards: 228.53

228.53 Projected Passing TDs: 1.28

1.28 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.32

15.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 51.8 fantasy points in 2023 (17.3 per game), Stroud is the 12th-ranked player at the QB position and 17th among all players.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stroud produced 20.6 fantasy points, compiling 280 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 14 rushing yards with his legs.

Steelers Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up a touchdown catch by three players this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

