C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud will be up against the 19th-ranked pass defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (222 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Stroud's next game versus the Jaguars, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

C.J. Stroud Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 220.61

220.61 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.94

19.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Stroud is currently the 26th-ranked player in fantasy (55th overall), with 23.7 total fantasy points (11.9 per game).

In two games this season, Stroud has compiled 395 passing yards (32-of-51) with one passing TD and one pick, leading to 23.7 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 59 yards rushing on nine carries.

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stroud completed 54.2% of his passes for 207 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions with 27 rushing yards on the ground, good for 15.0 fantasy points.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this year.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed a TD catch by four players this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

