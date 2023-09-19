C.J. Stroud Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 25th-ranked passing defense in the league (256.5 yards allowed per game).

Is Stroud a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Stroud this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stroud vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.28

14.28 Projected Passing Yards: 225.29

225.29 Projected Passing TDs: 1.17

1.17 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.45

16.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 31.2 fantasy points in 2023 (15.6 per game), Stroud is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 28th overall.

In two games this season, Stroud has piled up 626 passing yards (58-of-91) with two passing TDs and zero picks, leading to 31.2 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 21 yards rushing on seven carries.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Stroud posted 21.5 fantasy points, piling up 384 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Jaguars have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown catch by three players this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.