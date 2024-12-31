C.J. Stroud Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will be up against the second-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (177.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Stroud worth a look for his next game versus the Titans? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Stroud this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stroud vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Passing Yards: 218.44

218.44 Projected Passing TDs: 1.03

1.03 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.63

13.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Stroud is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player (27th overall), tallying 214.4 total fantasy points (13.4 per game).

During his last three games, Stroud has compiled 560 passing yards (58-of-96) for four passing TDs with three picks, leading to 33.8 fantasy points (11.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 34 yards rushing on nine carries.

Stroud has compiled 1,049 passing yards (100-of-163) with seven TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 63.9 fantasy points (12.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 59 yards rushing on 17 carries.

The high point of Stroud's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, as he posted 23.5 fantasy points by running for 17 yards on three attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 86 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 19 yards on five attempts on the ground (5.3 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up at least two passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed 25 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players this year.

The Titans have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.