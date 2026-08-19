C.J. Stroud 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the 22nd-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 208.7 points a year ago (21st among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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C.J. Stroud Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Stroud's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 166.1 39 21 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 242.0 21 20

C.J. Stroud 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Stroud finished with 28.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-27 (85.2%), 244 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 1 carry, 30 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Rams 8.7 19-for-27 188 0 1 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 15.0 13-for-24 207 1 0 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 10.4 25-for-38 204 1 2 0 Week 4 Titans 18.4 22-for-28 233 2 0 0 Week 5 @Ravens 28.8 23-for-27 244 4 0 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13.7 23-for-49 229 1 1 0 Week 8 49ers 21.7 30-for-39 318 2 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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C.J. Stroud and the Texans Receiving Corps

Last year Stroud recorded 3,041 passing yards (217.2 yards per game) while going 273-for-423 (64.5% completion percentage) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Stroud's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Nico Collins 120 71 1117 6 16 Dalton Schultz 106 82 777 3 11 Jayden Higgins 68 41 525 6 7

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