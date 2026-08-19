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C.J. Stroud 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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C.J. Stroud 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the 22nd-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 208.7 points a year ago (21st among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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C.J. Stroud Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Stroud's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points166.13921
2026 Projected Fantasy Points242.02120

C.J. Stroud 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Stroud finished with 28.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-27 (85.2%), 244 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 1 carry, 30 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Rams8.719-for-27188010
Week 2Buccaneers15.013-for-24207100
Week 3@Jaguars10.425-for-38204120
Week 4Titans18.422-for-28233200
Week 5@Ravens28.823-for-27244400
Week 7@Seahawks13.723-for-49229110
Week 849ers21.730-for-39318210

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C.J. Stroud and the Texans Receiving Corps

Last year Stroud recorded 3,041 passing yards (217.2 yards per game) while going 273-for-423 (64.5% completion percentage) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Stroud's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Nico Collins120711117616
Dalton Schultz10682777311
Jayden Higgins684152567

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Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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