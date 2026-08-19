C.J. Stroud 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the 22nd-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 208.7 points a year ago (21st among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
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C.J. Stroud Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Stroud's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|166.1
|39
|21
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|242.0
|21
|20
C.J. Stroud 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Stroud finished with 28.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-27 (85.2%), 244 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 1 carry, 30 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|8.7
|19-for-27
|188
|0
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|15.0
|13-for-24
|207
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|10.4
|25-for-38
|204
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|18.4
|22-for-28
|233
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|28.8
|23-for-27
|244
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|13.7
|23-for-49
|229
|1
|1
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|21.7
|30-for-39
|318
|2
|1
|0
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C.J. Stroud and the Texans Receiving Corps
Last year Stroud recorded 3,041 passing yards (217.2 yards per game) while going 273-for-423 (64.5% completion percentage) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Stroud's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Nico Collins
|120
|71
|1117
|6
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|106
|82
|777
|3
|11
|Jayden Higgins
|68
|41
|525
|6
|7
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